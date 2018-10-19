Odell Beckham Sr. takes a shot at Giants owner John Mara

Getty Images

Giants owner John Mara was critical of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week, saying Beckham needs to do less talking. Beckham’s dad noticed.

Odell Beckham Sr., a former LSU running back, posted a video on Instagram showing a frustrated Mara knocking over a chair in his box at a Giants game in 2017.

“REALLY!? Beckham Sr. wrote. “Is that owner Mara picking up a chair and throwing it!! Oh my my the tree is acting like the Apple!!! . . . He’s mad at how Odell is acting sooo HE DOES THE SAME??! You couldn’t make this up if you tried!!”

Whether Beckham Jr. agrees with his dad or not, the post from his father will do nothing to change the perception that Beckham and the Giants are not on the same page.