Pat Shurmur: Winning is in Giants DNA

Getty Images

The Giants have won one game this season.

They have won significantly more than one in the past, and Giants coach Pat Shurmur thinks that can help his team moving forward, as they try to find the elusive second win.

“To get the next one and the next one and the next one, . . . that’s the goal,” Shurmur said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Listen, teams fight through adversity and it’s in the Giants’ DNA to pull this thing out. I’ve seen it, I’ve studied the history of it and I like the locker room that we’ve assembled. I’m impressed with the guys we have in the locker room, and I know they’re going to fight.”

What Shurmur isn’t going to do is start throwing chairs just to prove that he’s emotionally invested in the process.

“My team knows my true personality,” he said. “For me to rant and rave or say something that can be written and reported about and me making it about me . . . I don’t think that makes you strong, and I don’t think that makes anybody think that I care any more than the players in the locker room. They know my true feelings, and that’s what I care about.

“I’m well aware of competition and how this works. I played in the trenches. I was an overachiever [as a center at Michigan State]. I get that, but I also know that as adults, sometimes, you don’t just do it and just say whatever the heck you want. This is about team-building and trying to do this the right way, and along the way we’ve got to win more games and I am aware of that.”

Of course, an exhaustive look at his team’s DNA won’t show as much success as he’d suggest. Since their last Super Bowl win after the 2011 season, the Giants have one playoff appearance, losing in the Wild Card round after the 2016 season.