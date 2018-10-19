Patriots won’t have Marcus Cannon on Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears might have linebacker Khalil Mack in the lineup on Sunday after listing him as questionable with an ankle injury, but the Patriots won’t have right tackle Marcus Cannon available to go against him or anyone else on the Chicago defense.

Cannon has been ruled out of Sunday’s game because of a concussion he suffered against the Chiefs last weekend. LaAdrian Waddle stepped in for Cannon against Kansas City and seems likely to get the start against Chicago.

Cannon is the only player who has been ruled out for the Patriots this week, but, as usual, they have a sizable contingent of players listed as questionable. Ten players fell into that category on the injury report.

One of them is tight end Rob Gronkowski, which isn’t new as he’s been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks. What is new (or a reminder of past ailments) is being listed with a back injury as well. Gronkowski was limited in Friday’s practice.