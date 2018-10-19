Report: Marshawn Lynch to miss at least a month

Getty Images

The Raiders have a bye this weekend, but the bad news is still coming their way.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after last Sunday’s loss that there was some concern about running back Marshawn Lynch‘s groin injury and that Lynch would have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the results of that test are in and it looks like the Raiders are going to be without Lynch for an extended stretch. Rapoport reports that Lynch is expected to miss at least a month while recovering and adds that injured reserve is a possibility.

Lynch has 90 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season. Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are also on the depth chart in Oakland.