Royce Freeman suffers high ankle sprain on Thursday night

Getty Images

The news wasn’t all good for the Broncos on Thursday night.

Not long after Denver made good on Von Miller‘s vow to kick the asses of the Cardinals, Mike Klis of 9News.com reported that rookie running back emerged from the game with a high ankle sprain.

A high ankle sprain usually takes longer to heal, which could put Freeman on the shelf. That could result in more opportunities for rookie Philip Lindsay, along with Devontae Booker.

Freeman had 13 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown on Thursday. Lindsay led the way with 90 yards on 14 attempts, and a touchdown of his own.

For the season, the undrafted Lindsay has 436 rushing yards on 75 carries (5.81 yards per attempt). Freeman, a third-round pick, has 309 yards on 71 carries (4.35).

Booker, who was picked in round four in 2016, has become the forgotten man, with 13 carries for 51 yards.