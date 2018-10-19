Sean Lee ready to return Sunday

Getty Images

Sean Lee has missed 45 games in his nine seasons, so the Cowboys linebacker has gone through this (too) many times previously.

Lee will return Sunday after missing three games with a hamstring strain. He can’t wait.

“I’m feeling good,” Lee said. “I’ve gotten a couple of good practices in, so I should be ready to get out there and get on the field.

“Being out has always been tough on me. I’ve never liked it. I’m glad to be back.”

Lee has fully participated in practice the past two days after returning for limited work Wednesday. The Cowboys, though, won’t overwork him against Washington. He is expected to share time with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, who have carried the load in Lee’s absence.

“If you’re ready, if you’re 100 percent, you play,” Lee said. “I’ve missed a lot of time already, so I’m trying not to miss much more.

“I need to play. I haven’t played a lot this year. I need to get out there and get snaps and continue to improve and hopefully help this defense.”

The Cowboys won’t have receiver Tavon Austin (groin) or linebacker Joe Thomas (foot). Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) is questionable.