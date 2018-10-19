Sheldon Richardson: No “personal vendetta” this weekend

AP

The Jets traded defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks before the start of the 2017 season in a move that came after Richardson’s productive first couple of years in the league had given way to off-field issues that led to a pair of suspensions.

Richardson’s relationship with the team deteriorated in other ways as well before the trade, but he’s not looking to pick at old wounds. Richardson, who signed with the Vikings this offseason, will face the Jets for the first time this weekend and said he’s not looking to settle any “personal vendetta” against his first NFL team.

Instead of rehashing what went wrong, Richardson spent some reflecting on how he’s grown over the years.

“It was kind of self-inflicted wounds,” Richardson said, via the Pioneer Press. “It’s just now me overcoming my personal battles in life. They got me out of there, and that changed everything around there. That’s pretty much it. I pretty much grew from everywhere. Every point, every phase of my life, I grew from it. Time heals all wounds. You’ve just got to learn how to get over things and keep moving forward. Life goes on.”

The Jets have turned over much of the roster since Richardson left, but he is familiar with guards Brian Winters and James Carpenter after practicing against them. Any edge that gives him will be enjoyed by the Vikings as they may be without defensive linemen Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter in addition to Everson Griffen this weekend.