Steve Keim: I’m coming out swinging like hell

Getty Images

The Cardinals have identified their problems. They have begun fixing them, having fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Friday morning.

“It gets back to making a lot of tough decisions, sometimes ones that aren’t popular,” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said on Arizona’s Sports Station 98.7, via Darren Urban of the team website. “The bottom line is we are all accountable. This isn’t good enough.”

The Cardinals were pummeled by the Broncos 45-10 on Thursday night. It wasn’t that close.

Keim said he hadn’t felt as bad about a game since 2012 when the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks 58-0, which set in motion the firings of G.M. Rod Graves and coach Ken Whisenhunt. Keim replaced Graves.

“When you are in this situation, it’s lonely,” Keim said. “At the same time you find out a lot about yourself. You find out a lot about your organization. You have two choices. You can curl up in a ball and hope it goes away — which it’s not — or you come out swinging and fight.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m coming out swinging like hell.”