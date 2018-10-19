T.Y. Hilton not on final report, five Colts still out

Getty Images

The Colts still have a difficult injury situation, but they’re at least getting one key contributor back.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is not listed on the final injury report, after being a full participant in practice Friday.

Hilton has missed the last two games with chest and hamstring injuries. Coach Frank Reich told reporters he was “pretty encouraged” with Hilton’s recovery.

Having quarterback Andrew Luck‘s top target back on the field will help agaainst the Bills, but the Colts still have plenty of injury issues.

They ruled five players out already: Defensive lineman Denico Autry, tight end Jack Doyle, safety Clayton Geathers, wide receiver Ryan Grant, and running back Robert Turbin.