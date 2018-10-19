Teammates had Von Miller’s back after backside remark

Getty Images

As it turns out, Broncos linebacker Von Miller workshopped his “We’re going to kick their ass” line beforehand.

And since a few people helped him reach the point of offering the motivational ploy last week, plenty of people helped with the kicking as well.

After the 45-10 demolition of the Cardinals, cornerback Bradley Roby said Miller asked teammates if he should make the bold claim in advance.

“Before he said it, he asked, ‘You all got my back?’” Roby said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “We said, ‘Yeah, we got you. Go ahead and say it.’”

Miller said it was more of a message for the Broncos than any opponent.

“Honestly, it wasn’t even for the Cardinals; it was for my teammates,’’ Miller said. “It was just to put us in that mentality: No backing down now.

“I think we have a great football team. We have great leadership. We have a great G.M., great owner, great coaches, and we have great players. I just thought what we were missing is the confidence part of it.

“So, when I thought about it, it’s not even like me, but I thought it was the best thing to do to get my teammates going, and that’s great it worked.”

They made good on Miller’s promise quickly, from a pick-six by Todd Davis on Josh Rosen‘s first pass, followed by another interception return for a touchdown by Chris Harris Jr. They finished with five takeaways, and six sacks, and one prediction made good.