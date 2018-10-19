Travis Benjamin, Caleb Sturgis questionable for Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers may be without kicker Caleb Sturgis again this weekend.

The team handed in their final injury report for Sunday’s game in London against the Titans and Sturgis is listed as questionable with the quad injury that kept him from playing against the Browns last week. Rookie Mike Badgley filled in and made all his “damn kicks” in the 38-14 win.

Given that success and a bye week awaiting the Chargers upon their return to the U.S., Badgley getting the nod may be the likely scenario.

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin is also listed as questionable after missing the last two games with a foot injury. The offense has done fine without Benjamin, but his return would expand their options against the Tennessee defense.

Defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Kyzir White remain out as the Chargers look for their fifth straight win.