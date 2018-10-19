Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill have no hate for Vontaze Burfict

Getty Images

We know what some of the Steelers think of Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. But, even knowing Burfict served a three-game suspension to start last season after a hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, two of Kansas City’s biggest playmakers call themselves fans of Burfict.

“You’ve got to be aware on the football field at all times,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Friday, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, it’s grown men with pads and a reckless abandon. I don’t think this week is any different. I know five-five [Burfict’s jersey number] personally. I don’t think he’s out for anybody right now. I think it’s just the way he plays the game. You know what I mean? Either you’ve got a guy like that on your team or you don’t.”

Between fines and suspensions, Burfict has lost more than $4 million in his seven NFL seasons. Kelce, though, defended Burfict as just a “very physical football player” who doesn’t seem to have “hate” for other players.

While Andy Reid wouldn’t comment on Burfict this week after Burfict threw an elbow at Steelers receiver Antonio Brown‘s head, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill said he would take Burfict as a teammate any day.

“I love him as a player,” Hill said. “I feel like if I was a D-coordinator and I had to choose like any linebacker in the NFL, I would definitely choose him because he’s definitely that hard-nosed solid tackler just dirty and grimy linebacker that I like.”