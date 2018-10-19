Vinny Curry, Gerald McCoy out for Bucs this weekend

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is out as a Buccaneers captain and he’ll also be out of the lineup against the Browns this Sunday.

McCoy was ruled out by the Bucs on Friday after missing the entire week of practice with a calf injury. McCoy suffered the injury at the tail end of last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and this will be the first game he’s missed this season.

McCoy’s absence will not be the only one that Tampa is working around on the defensive line this weekend. Defensive end Vinny Curry was also ruled out due to the ankle injury that kept him off the field all this week. It will be the first game Curry’s missed since he was with the Eagles in 2013.

Cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Jerome Whitehead are listed as questionable, so the Bucs may be shorthanded at multiple levels of their defense.