Week Seven injury report roundup

Week Seven of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a Broncos win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Titans vs. Chargers (In London)

The Titans will not have linebackers Will Compton (hamstring) or Derrick Morgan (shoulder) in the lineup. G Quinton Spain (shoulder) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) are listed as questionable for the NFL’s second U.K. game of the year.

DE Joey Bosa (foot) is out for the seventh week in a row and the Chargers also won’t have LB Kyzir White (knee). WR Travis Benjamin (foot) and K Caleb Sturgis (quad) are considered questionable.

Patriots at Bears

The Patriots ruled out T Marcus Cannon (concussion) and listed 10 players as questionable for the trip to Chicago. They are DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Julian Edelman (heel) WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back), TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DE John Simon (shoulder) and DE Deatrich Wise (ankle, knee).

LB Khalil Mack (ankle) and WR Allen Robinson (groin) returned to Bears practice on Friday and are listed as questionable. DB Bryce Callahan (ankle) didn’t practice, but earned the same tag. DB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) is listed as doubtful

Bills at Colts

The Bills have two players on the injury report and both are ruled out. Derek Anderson will start at quarterback in place of Josh Allen (elbow) while RB Taiwan Jones (neck) will also miss the game.

The Colts are set to get WR T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) back, but DT Denico Autry (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), S Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), WR Ryan Grant (ankle) and RB Robert Turbin (shoulder) are all out. CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Chris Milton (hamstring) and TE Erik Swoope (knee) are the questionable group for Indy.

Lions at Dolphins

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) hasn’t played since Week One and is listed as questionable. G T.J. Lang (concussion) and TE Michael Roberts (knee) are in the same category. RB Theo Riddick (knee) has been ruled out.

QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of time by the Dolphins this week. Defensive ends Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) are also out. TE A.J. Derby (foot), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (knee), WR DeVante Parker (quad) and DE Cameron Wake (knee) are listed as questionable.

Vikings at Jets

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (knee) is out for the fourth time in five weeks. DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin) are also out again for Minnesota. DT Linval Joseph (ankle, knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable after returning to practice on Friday.

The Jets have ruled out S Marcus Maye (thumb), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and CB Buster Skrine (concussion). CB Trumaine Johnson (quad), WR Terrelle Pryor (groin) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are likely out after drawing doubtful tags. RB Isaiah Crowell (foot) is the only player with a questionable listing.

Panthers at Eagles

LB Andre Smith (hamstring) is the only player on the Panthers injury report for Sunday. He will not play.

The Eagles ruled out LB D.J. Alexander (quadricep), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) on Friday. DT Haloti Ngata (calf) is questionable after missing the last two games.

Browns at Buccaneers

The Browns will head to Tampa without CB E.J. Gaines (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (knee) and LB Joe Schobert (hamstring). C J.C. Tretter (ankle) is questionable after getting in a limited practice Friday.

DE Vinny Curry (ankle) and DT Gerald McCoy (calf) are out, so the Buccaneers will be shorthanded on the defensive line. CB Carlton Davis (back) and S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Texans at Jaguars

The Texans won’t have CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), LB Brian Peters (ankle) or CB Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin) on Sunday. G Zach Fulton (ankle) could play after a questionable tag.

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe) and TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) are all out for the Jaguars. DE Calais Campbell (ankle, hip), CB Tre Herndon (hamstring) and T Will Richardson (knee) are carrying questionable listings into the game.

Saints at Ravens

The Saints have issues along the offensive line after ruling out G Andrus Peat (concussion) and listing G Jermon Bushrod (not injury related) and G Larry Warford (back) as questionable. DT Taylor Stallworth (ankle) is also out.

The Ravens ruled out G Alex Lewis (neck). CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) and LB Anthony Levine (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Rams at 49ers

WR Cooper Kupp (knee) is out and the only player on the Rams injury report.

The 49ers are also down a receiver after ruling out Dante Pettis (knee). They listed CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and gave questionable tags to WR Pierre Garçon (shoulder, knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), WR Trent Taylor (back), CB K'Waun Williams (shoulder) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion).

Cowboys at Washington

WR Tavon Austin (groin) and LB Joe Thomas (foot) are out for the Cowboys. CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle) is questionable to play.

Washington will likely be down two wideouts with Jamison Crowder (ankle) ruled out and Paul Richardson (knee, shoulder) doubtful to play. S Troy Apke (hamstring) is also doubtful while CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), CB Danny Johnson (forearm), G Shawn Lauvao (calf), RB Adrian Peterson (shoulder, ankle) and RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee) are all listed as questionable.

Bengals at Chiefs

RB Giovani Bernard (knee, toe), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), C Billy Price (foot) and LB Nick Vigil (knee) are all going to miss the game for the Bengals. S Shawn Williams (concussion) is questionable to play in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will definitely be without C Mitch Morse (concussion) and they’re set to play another game without S Eric Berry (heel) and LB Justin Houston (hamstring) after listing them as doubtful. LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) and S Eric Murray (ankle) have a better chance to play after being listed as questionable.