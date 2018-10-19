Ziggy Ansah, Cameron Wake questionable for Lions-Dolphins

Getty Images

The Lions and Dolphins may both be getting a key pass rusher back in the lineup when they face off in Miami on Sunday.

Ziggy Ansah has not played since Week One because of a shoulder injury, but he’s been listed as questionable after a week of limited practices. He said on Friday, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, that he feels “pretty good,” but it will be a coach’s decision as to whether he plays.

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has missed the last two games due to a knee injury that required a scope, but practiced this week and was a full participant on Friday. He’s also listed as questionable, but the signs of his return look good.

Wake’s return would help under any circumstances, but there’s added need with Charles Harris and Jonathan Woodard out this week. The Lions ruled out running back Theo Riddick.