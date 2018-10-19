Ziggy Ansah: I wouldn’t wish my injuries on anybody

Getty Images

Ziggy Ansah, playing on a one-year, $17.1 million franchise tag, has played only one game and made only one sack. He now has missed nine games over the past three seasons, and the Lions list the defensive end as questionable for Sunday’s game.

“I wouldn’t wish [his injuries] upon nobody,” Ansah said Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m just happy that I’ve been better over the weeks, and I’m just looking forward to keep improving.”

Ansah injured his shoulder in the first quarter of the season opener. Although he’s practiced on a limited basis the past three weeks, he has yet to return to game action.

The Lions, of course, haven’t revealed any details of the injury, and Ansah has played along because he said he’s committed “to do what’s best for me and the team.”

“I get [that fans are frustrated], and that only tells me how much love they got for me,” Ansah said. “They just want me to come out there and play and that’s what I’m going at. I come in here every single day just to get better and be out there and play with the boys.”

The Lions miss him, ranking 30th against the run while making 17 sacks.