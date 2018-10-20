49ers waive Tom Savage

Getty Images

The Tom Savage era in San Francisco is over. (There was one?)

The former Texans quarterback is out, not long after he was in. The 49ers have waived Savage, trimming him from the roster to create a spot for defensive back Tyvis Powell.

The 49ers signed Savage on Tuesday, a day after a loss to the Packers in Green Bay on Monday Night Football.

Savage entered 2017 as the starter in Houston, but he was benched at halftime of the first game of the season. He returned to action after then-rookie Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL. Savage finished 2017 with seven starts, 223 pass attempts, 125 completions, 1,412 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Savage signed with the Saints in March, but he was released when the roster trimmed to 53 in early September, given the arrival of Teddy Bridgewater via trade from the Jets.