Adrian Peterson’s low-fuel light not on yet

Adrian Peterson had only 601 yards and two touchdowns on 193 yards the past two years combined. That’s a 3.1 yards per carry average and a 46.2 yards per game average.

While Peterson has no chance to pass Emmitt Smith for the all-time rushing lead, the Washington running back has proved, at 33, that he’s not quite done yet.

He has 77 carries for 339 yards and three touchdowns, helping Washington rank 12th in rushing.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said on a conference call with the Dallas media this week. “We had the workout, which has been well talked about, and he looked everything that you’ve seen on his Hall of Fame career. He looked the same. He looked explosive, big, strong and fast. He was in great, unbelievable shape. Then, we got him out here at practice, and then the first preseason game he had seven carries and looked good, and he just continued to show us that he still has it despite playing with some injuries. I think that’s the thing that people understand is how tough this guy is. This guy is a physical freak. He’s tough. He’s mentally tough. He’s physically tough. And he makes us better. I am pleasantly — I wouldn’t say surprised just based on the little bit that I knew of him as a football player and the Hall of Fame-type career he’s had — but I didn’t expect it for him to come in here and help us the way that he has.”