After Carlos Hyde trade, Browns now have three fifth-round picks

Getty Images

The Browns got the Jaguars’ fifth-round draft pick for sending running back Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville on Friday, and now they have three picks in that round.

Cleveland previously got New England’s fifth-round draft pick in the Josh Gordon trade, and the Browns still have their own fifth-round pick. The Browns also have two third-round picks and two seventh-round picks, thanks to previous trades.

Hyde likely wasn’t going to last long in Cleveland anyway: He was slated to have a $6 million cap hit next year, and he’s been outplayed this season by two younger running backs, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. So the Browns almost certainly would have cut him next year. To get a pick for him now is certainly preferable.

The Browns have prioritized building through the draft in recent years, not only with their own picks but by trading for more picks. They’re not quite doing that to the same extent this year, but they have now stockpiled 10 picks in 2019.