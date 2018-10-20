Brittany Bowlen wants to run the Broncos, eventually

Getty Images

Another member of the Bowlen family has publicly stated her desire to run the team that her father owns.

Brittany Bowlen, the 28-year-old daughter of Pat Bowlen, declared publicly for the first time on Saturday night that she aspires to eventually become the controlling owner of the team.

“Right now, the Denver Broncos have an owner,” Brittany Bowlen said at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show, via the Associated Press. “It’s my father. Unfortunately, he can’t be involved in the day-to-day of the team. I do have ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. And I’ll keep working toward those goals. I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”

Beth Bowlen Wallace, 47, stated her desire to become the team’s controlling owner earlier this year. The trust that currently runs the team took issue with Beth Bowlen Wallace’s contention that she has satisfied the criteria to become the controlling owner.

Under the terms of the trust established by Pat Bowlen, a three-person group of trustees has the authority to determine if and when one of Bowlen’s seven children have satisfied the criteria to become the controlling owner. It makes for a Willie Wonka-style competition, with the Golden Ticket holders not total strangers but offspring.

Along those lines, it’s safe to say that John Bowlen already has fallen into the chocolate river. When and if one of the remaining six can satisfy the requirements and inherit controlling ownership of the team remains to be seen.