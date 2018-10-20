Carson Wentz has no injury designation for Week Seven

Getty Images

Nerves were frayed in Philly when quarterback Carson Wentz appeared on the Wednesday injury report as limited in practice. But the final report for the week has been filed, and Wentz has no official designation of questionable, doubtful, or out.

Which means he’s definitely in, and that he’s good to go for Sunday’s showdown with the Panthers.

Wentz was listed as fully participating in practice on Thursday and Friday due to the back injury. The absence of a complete exit from the report means that Wentz likely is receiving treatment for some sort of back problem, so it makes sense to pay attention to whether any type of aggravation of the situation occurs on Sunday.

It generally makes sense to pay attention to Wentz, given that his playing style hasn’t changed at all in the wake of last year’s torn ACL. Whether he’s regarded as reckless or fearless or clueless about the link between taking hits and getting hurt, Wentz’s game relies heavily on his willingness to incorporate mobility, which often entails absorbing contact.

This doesn’t mean he should never leave the pocket or cross the line of scrimmage. The challenge for every mobile quarterback, however, becomes understanding when and where and how to avoid unnecessary contact, from sliding too late (or not at all) to stupidly cutting back at the sideline to deliver a hit (Garoppolo style) to everything in between.