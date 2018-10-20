Jets officially release Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

They were planning to do it, and do it they did.

The Jets have released receiver Terrelle Pryor, giving his roster spot to practice-squad receiver Deontay Burnett.

Pryor, a vested veteran, instantly becomes a free agent, able to sign with any team.

The report that the Jets plan to cut Pryor included a suggestion that he has a torn groin and that the Jets would be interested in bringing him back when healthy. This overlooks the reality that the Jets can’t simply cut Pryor if he’s injured.

Then again, they can cut him, because they did. The question now becomes whether Pryor will file an injury grievance.

Pryor generated more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2016 with the Browns, his first year as a full-time wideout. After a disappointing season with Washington 2017 (hampered by an ankle injury), Pryor signed with the Jets as a free agent. He has 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets host the Vikings on Sunday. If the move had come sooner, the Vikings could have considered adding Pryor, both to pick his brain about the New York offense and personnel and to boost a top-heavy depth chart at the position, with not much help behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.