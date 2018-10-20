Jets to cut Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has caught a touchdown pass in two straight games, but he won’t be catching another touchdown pass soon.

The Jets are releasing Pryor today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report is odd, saying that Pryor has a tear in his groin and will miss about two weeks, and the Jets are interested in bringing him back when he’s healthy. But if that’s the case, why cut him now? Why not just deactivate him for the next two weeks, then make him active on Sundays again when he’s ready to play? Players suffer two-week injuries all the time. That’s why the NFL allows teams to keep 53 players on the roster, even though only 46 are active for games.

Pryor signed a one-year contract with the Jets this year. He has already received a $1 million signing bonus and more than $1 million in base salary. He has 14 catches for 235 yards this season.