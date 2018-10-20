Melvin Gordon downgraded to questionable

Getty Images

The Chargers face the Titans in London on Sunday morning, and there’s currently a greater chance than there was a day ago that running back Melvin Gordon won’t be available to play.

The Chargers have downgraded Gordon to questionable with a hamstring injury. To make matters more ominous, they have promoted running back Detrez Newsome to the 53-man roster.

Gordon was limited in practice on Friday, but he had no injury designation. Coach Anthony Lynn downplayed the situation as the product of dehydration arising from the long flight to England.

If Gordon can’t play, Austin Ekeler could be in line for a bigger role. Even if Gordon plays, there’s a chance he won’t have his normal workload.