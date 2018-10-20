Mike Zimmer concerned about Kirk Cousins’ fumbles

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown the ball well this year, but there’s one thing he still needs to clean up, and it’s the same thing that has plagued him throughout his career: fumbles.

Cousins has fumbled six times this season and lost five of them. Since he became a full-time starter before the 2015 season, Cousins has fumbled 37 times and lost 16 of them. Both of those totals are the most in the NFL over the last four years.

“I’m concerned about all the fumbles. We’ve got to do a better job,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via ESPN. “I think the two times, the two that I remember that he fumbled, both times guys were coming from behind him. He’s got to, when he starts moving up in the pocket, he has to be ready to put the ball [away], so we’ll address that.”

Cousins has been trying to address it throughout his career. So far, he hasn’t fixed it.