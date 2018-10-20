Missing time will hit Gronk in the wallet

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
For the second straight year, the Patriots gave tight end Rob Gronkowski a contractual adjustment that hinges exclusively on playing and producing. Which means that, if he can’t play and/or produce, he won’t make the money.

The news that Gronk didn’t fly with his teammates to Chicago and could miss Sunday’s game against the Bears due to ankle and/or back injury will impact his earnings, in two ways. First, he won’t earn this week’s $62,500 installment toward a $1 million roster bonus premised on being on the active roster for every game. Second, he’ll have a harder time reaching the thresholds for his $3.3 million incentive package.

He can make the $3.3 million by hitting any three of these four performance triggers: 80 percent playing time; 70 catches; 1,085 receiving yards; and/or nine touchdowns.

Gronkowski currently is on pace for just under 70 catches and just under 1,085 receiving yards. He has only one touchdown through six games.

To fall below 80-percent playing time, Gronkowski would have to miss several games. But if he just misses one or two games he may hit only the playing-time incentive, making $1.1 million but leaving $2.2 million on the table.

It’s unclear how Gronkowsk was injured; late in Sunday’s 43-40 win over the Chiefs, Gronkowski made a game-deciding catch to put the Patriots in chip-shot field goal range.

7 responses to “Missing time will hit Gronk in the wallet

  2. From a Ram fan who hates the Pats: this guy is the best tight end in the league. For him to be making (relatively) piddling money compared to other players is utterly baffling.

  3. If he doesn’t hit the numbers Gronk will get his cake if he is close. For all the whining that goes on here at PFT about the Pats and Kraft they take care of business just fine and spend to the cap year after year.

  4. Lol…. he hasn’t even been ruled out yet…..
    all this speculation…. it’s fun to read about for sure yet pointless until B.B. makes it official.

  5. I can easily say I can’t stand Gronk and still admire his ball playing skills. He is one guy who lives large and does things on his terms, unlike most Patriot players who are long in the tooth and seem scared to death of coach BB… Gronk does not need football, but yet he plays for the trophy every team wants.

  7. Its a sensible contract. He’s made money in prior years when not healthy. And its a logical leap that his off the field lifestyle played a factor.
    Having a “pittance” contract with performance based numbers makes sense. Especially with concerns and expectations he wont make 16 games. Is anyone shocked he is hurt?
    He plays for a team and a QB who is not going to try to have him miss the incentives. The QB wont feed him all season to make sure he reaches them. But I expect week 16 & 17 he would. And if that came about the owner won’t complain. There is no negative to this set up.

