Mychal Kendricks meeting with NFL this week

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks‘ indefinite suspension may be getting more definite, soon.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Kendricks has a meeting set this week with the league office. Presumably, the meeting will be a precursor to the imposition of a specific punishment on Kendricks in the aftermath of his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges.

The league’s indefinite suspension of Kendricks was upheld on appeal, but arbitrator Harold Henderson’s written ruling indicated that a more specific punishment should come fairly quickly. Some believe the league hopes to drag its feet until Kendricks is sentenced in January, effectively keeping him off the field while facing likely incarceration.

In fairness to Kendricks, a decision should quickly be made, so that he can serve his suspension and return to play before any prison sentence he receives would make him unavailable.

Kendricks last played in Week Four, missing two games so far. With the standard punishment for first-offense domestic violence at six games, Kenrdicks at most should face a four-game suspension, and there’s no good reason for the decision to not have already been issued.

9 responses to “Mychal Kendricks meeting with NFL this week

  1. DV, DUI etc and these guys still play. Yet, insider trading yields a indefinite suspension??
    Don’t mess with the richs money, got it!! LOL

  2. “In fairness to Kendricks, a decision should quickly be made, so that he can serve his suspension and return to play before any prison sentence he receives would make him unavailable.”
    ++++
    Would be nice if you can post similar infractions, and the sentencing of those accused infractions by a federal judge.

    I’m not for professional athletes getting an easier sentence for the same, or similar crime, yet, there’s people we’ve never heard of that walked, albeit, paying a fine.

    He admitted to what he did. My question is, those that have him the data, what becomes of them? Write about them as well.

  3. The NFL really needs to take issues like this more seriously. Sure, you’re always going to have jokers like Tyreek Hill and Joe Mixon trying to murder their pregnant girlfriends, but SEC violations are where the league needs to draw a hard line.

  5. The guy is a stand up Dude, admitting his transgression and ready to accept the penalty. The NFL needs to back off, it isn’t like he punched out his GF or raped a woman in the bathroom of a bar.

  6. I’m surprised they didn’t give him a lifetime ban. Anyone who admits to their mistake and pays back the money gained surely shouldn’t ever be allowed to step on a football field again.

  7. His jail sentence just might get suspended due to his cooperation. He didn’t commit a violent offence or drug offence (the League has no penalty for non violent crimes) He has shown cooperation and responsibility for his actions. If no jail time is his future, why shouldn’t he be allowed to play. The NFL let Ray Lewis play and way worse offences then Kendricks did. 8 games seems fit.

  8. I don’t agree with any of this…Yes it’s a crime…A Federal Crime that Kendricks has plead too committing. The NFL has NO SAY in this. Did he cheat the league or any franchise?
    To me the NFL has no right to do this even with Article 46 that Fraudger Goodell uses as his blankey at his whim.

  1phillyphan says:

    October 20, 2018 at 8:10 pm
    His jail sentence just might get suspended due to his cooperation. He didn’t commit a violent offence or drug offence (the League has no penalty for non violent crimes) He has shown cooperation and responsibility for his actions. If no jail time is his future, why shouldn’t he be allowed to play. The NFL let Ray Lewis play and way worse offences then Kendricks did. 8 games seems fit.
    ____________________________________________
    I gave you a thumbs up, but the 2 games he’s served should be enough!

