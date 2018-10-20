Mychal Kendricks meeting with NFL this week

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks‘ indefinite suspension may be getting more definite, soon.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Kendricks has a meeting set this week with the league office. Presumably, the meeting will be a precursor to the imposition of a specific punishment on Kendricks in the aftermath of his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges.

The league’s indefinite suspension of Kendricks was upheld on appeal, but arbitrator Harold Henderson’s written ruling indicated that a more specific punishment should come fairly quickly. Some believe the league hopes to drag its feet until Kendricks is sentenced in January, effectively keeping him off the field while facing likely incarceration.

In fairness to Kendricks, a decision should quickly be made, so that he can serve his suspension and return to play before any prison sentence he receives would make him unavailable.

Kendricks last played in Week Four, missing two games so far. With the standard punishment for first-offense domestic violence at six games, Kenrdicks at most should face a four-game suspension, and there’s no good reason for the decision to not have already been issued.