NFL fines Vontaze Burfict $112,000

The NFL has taken a lot of criticism for not suspending Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict after his cheap shots against the Steelers on Sunday. But the league sure did hit Burfict hard in the wallet.

The league fined Burfict $112,000 for multiple violations on Sunday.

Although the NFL did not break down how much Burfict was fined for each action, the league said he committed unnecessary roughness twice, once for a hit on Antonio Brown and once for a hit on James Conner.

That raises the question, however, about why Burfict wasn’t suspended. He’s a repeat violator of the league’s player safety rules, and so far the NFL hasn’t been able to get through to him. Given his track record, this fine seems unlikely to do much either.