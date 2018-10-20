Patriots downgrade Gronk to doubtful

Getty Images

He didn’t fly to Chicago with his teammates, but there’s still a chance he’ll make it to Soldier Field and suit up on Sunday, in theory.

The Patriots have officially downgraded tight end Rob Gronkowski to doubtful, with back and ankle injuries.

Gronkowski hasn’t missed a game this year, and he played all of last week’s 43-40 win over the Chiefs. However, he has had multiple back surgeries during his football career.

With backup tight end Jacob Hollister separately downgraded to out, Dwayne Allen may be the only healthy tight end on the roster against the Bears.