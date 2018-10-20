Rob Gronkowski not on Patriots’ flight to Chicago

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t make the team’s trip to Chicago for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Gronk wasn’t on the team flight because of the back injury he’s been nursing, according to multiple reports. Gronkowski has also been dealing with an ankle injury, but it appears to be the back injury that kept him from making the trip.

Although the Patriots haven’t officially ruled Gronkowski out, it seems very unlikely he would play. It is possible he could travel separately, without the team, but that’s rare.

Gronkowski is leading the Patriots with 405 receiving yards this season, and New England will miss him if forced to play without him.