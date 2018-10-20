Texans activate Andre Hal from NFI

Getty Images

And you thought J.J. Watt‘s comeback was a good story: Texans safety Andre Hal has one-upped his teammate.

The Texans activated Hal off the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday against Jacksonville.

Doctors diagnosed Hal with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May and declared him cancer-free in September.

His return will allow the Texans to move Kareem Jackson back to corner. Hal, who started all 16 games last season, will join Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid at the position.

The Texans cut linebacker Daeshon Hall to make room for Hal.