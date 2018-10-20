Texans downgrade Zach Fulton to out

Getty Images

The Texans have made the trip to Jacksonville for a key divisional showdown with the Jaguars. They won’t have starting right guard Zach Fulton.

Fulton has started every game this year, his first with the Texans after four with the Chiefs. He has an ankle injury.

The Texans had previously ruled out cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle), tight end Ryan Griffin (illness), linebacker Brian Peters (ankle), and cornerback Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin).

Fulton’s absence could make the Texans’ offensive line more vulnerable to a potent Jacksonville defensive front seven, with the possibility of greater pressure up the middle on quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a lingering chest injury.