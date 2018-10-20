Von Miller takes over NFL sack lead with two more on Thursday night

Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has moved into the league lead in sacks after taking down Josh Rosen twice on Thursday night.

Miller now has 7.5 sacks through seven games, putting him half a sack ahead of Vikings defensive and Danielle Hunter and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who have seven sacks each.

“I feel like I need to get sacks each and every week,” Miller said.

Miller has done just that the last two games, with his two sacks on Thursday coming after he recorded 1.5 sacks on Sunday against the Rams. But prior to that he had gone three straight games without a sack.

Although Miller has never finished a season as the league leader in sacks, he now has 91 sacks in his career, putting the 29-year-old Miller within striking distance of getting to 100 sacks before turning 30 — something only Reggie White and Jared Allen have done before.