Aaron Donald dominates with career-best four sacks

Aaron Donald made four sacks, leaving one member of his family disappointed.

“My daughter wanted me to get 10,” the Rams defensive tackle said, via Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register.

The four sacks set a career high for Donald, who also had nine tackles, six for loss, two other quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. Donald ripped the ball out of Matt Breida‘s hands by “just being strong.”

“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s been like him in the NFL,” 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said. “He’s in a class of his own. At the end of the day, he’s still an NFL player, and our job is block him.”

The 49ers couldn’t block him, but they can take solace in the fact that no one else can either.

Donald showed Sunday why he was defensive player of the year in 2017. Money certainly hasn’t changed him or his approach.

“I think Aaron is a type of guy, he’s just going to continue to work,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “You guys hear what he says all of the time, ‘Hard work pays off.’ Really, Aaron has enough of an understanding of when those opportunities are there, you take them, and you make sure you capitalize on them. In certain games, there’s certain ways that people want to protect against Aaron. That does, sometimes, alter the opportunities — those play opportunities — that he gets. He just continues to grind. We’re trying to find ways to accentuate his skill set and really all 11 of our defensive players that are on the field. But certainly Aaron is a guy that when you care as much as he does, when you get into that rhythm and that flow, he’s a guy that’s going to get better just because of the way he approaches it every single season.”