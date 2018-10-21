Adam Thielen ties NFL record with another 100-yard receiving game

Getty Images

All Adam Thielen does is get 100-yard games. Week after week after week after . . . .

The Vikings receiver tied an NFL record Sunday with his seventh consecutive 100-yard game to begin a season. He made nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 37-17 victory over the Jets.

Thielen had 102, 131, 105, 135, 116 and 123 yards in the first six games.

Charlie Hennigan first set the NFL mark with games of 113, 109, 101, 109, 272, 108 and 232 yards in the Houston Oilers’ first seven games of the 1961 season before going for only 78 yards against Denver. Thielen can break Hennigan’s mark next week against New Orleans.

“No,” Thielen said when asked if the record meant anything, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m just trying to help this team win games. I’m trying to do my part. There’s a lot of things I could have done a lot better.”

Thielen admitted the record might mean more to him later.

“Maybe when I’m retired,” he said.

Hennigan died in December. According to Tomasson, nine members of Hennigan’s family watched Sunday’s Vikings game at a sports grille in Humble, Texas, toasting with a shot of tequila when Thielen topped the century mark.