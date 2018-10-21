Adam Vinatieri expects to be on injury report this week

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri popped up on the team’s injury report earlier this season because of a groin issue, but he wasn’t on the list of ailing players coming into Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Vinatieri said, via the Indianapolis Star, he will be on this week’s list, however. Vinatieri said that he aggravated the injury during the 37-5 Colts victory.

That injury likely explains why Vinatieri had a rough day kicking the ball. He missed a field goal and two extra points during the proceedings.

Vinatieri, who had missed two kicks in the first six weeks of the season, entered Sunday’s game 10 points shy of the career record for scoring. He’ll try to get the remaining five points against the Raiders in Week Eight as long as his health permits it.