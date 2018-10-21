Albert Wilson injured, Dolphins struggling

Getty Images

Last week Albert Wilson was outstanding as the Dolphins came from behind in the second half. This week, the Dolphins are going to need a second-half comeback without him.

Wilson suffered a leg injury after catching a pass in the second quarter and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Even despite exiting the game in the second quarter, Wilson remains the Dolphins’ leading receiver today, with three catches for 32 yards.

The Lions lead 20-7 in the third quarter, and Brock Osweiler has his work cut out for him.