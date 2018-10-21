Amari Cooper wouldn’t push for new contract if traded to Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys are indeed making calls regarding a potential trade for Raiders receiver Amari Cooper. And the Raiders indeed still want a first-round pick for Cooper.

Per a league source, the Cowboys wouldn’t inherit (if a deal gets done) a player who would be clamoring instantly or immediately for a new contract.

Cooper is on the books for $700,000 in 2018, the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Raiders previously exercised Cooper’s fifth-year option, which gives him an injury-guaranteed salary of $13.924 million for 2019. That cash and cap figure would likely be incentive enough to get something done with Cooper in the offseason, especially since the Cowboys seem to always be bumping up against the salary cap.

A deal probably won’t happen if the price remains a first-round pick. It’s believed that a second-round pick could possibly get it done.