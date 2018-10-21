Andre Hal: It was a blessing to be back on the field

AP

Texans safety Andre Hal‘s football future was uncertain when he was diagnosed with lymphoma this offseason, but things brightened considerably as time passed.

Hal’s cancer went into remission, he started practicing with the team last week and Saturday brought word that he’d been added to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week Seven game against the Jaguars. Hal also found out on Saturday that he would be in the lineup to cap an emotional week.

Not only did Hal get back to work, but he also mourned the death of his father. Andre Hal Sr. died of a heart attack on Tuesday and his son said that his father “wanted to see me back on the field.”

“It was great to be back. It felt great. It was a blessing,” Hal said, via ESPN.com. “Everybody was really excited for me. People didn’t really think I was going to come back. But I knew I was going to come back.”

Hal was credited with one tackle in the win, but the biggest takeaways from the day weren’t found in the box score.