Bears take lead after Cordarrelle Patterson fumble

AP

The Patriots made the first turnover of Sunday’s game in Chicago and the Bears cashed in to take their first lead of the day.

Cordarrelle Patterson fumbled on a first quarter kickoff and the Bears took over on New England’s 24-yard-line. They moved inside the 10 on runs by Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen and looked to pass the ball into the end zone from there. One pass was incomplete and Mitchell Trubisky scrambled eight yards for a touchdown when things broke down on the second try.

Trubisky’s legs have been put to good use so far on Sunday. He has 35 rushing yards and had a key 11-yard scramble to help set up Cody Parkey‘s field goal on the previous possession.

The touchdown put the Bears up 10-7 with under a minute to play in the first quarter and the score remained the same when the quarter came to an end.