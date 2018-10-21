Bengals show some life, but Chiefs respond

AP

The way the Chiefs rack up points, opponents can rarely afford unforced errors.

But the Bengals have shown some fight, as they try to keep Kansas City within arm’s reach.

Andy Dalton just hit tight end C.J. Uzomah for a touchdown which cut the Chiefs lead to 14-7.

Prior to that score, the Bengals offense was effectively A.J. Green, as the veteran wideout already has 110 of Andy Dalton’s 115 passing yards.

Coupled with a bizarrely botched fake punt and some shabby tackling by the Bengals, the Chiefs could probably be running away with this one. But the Bengals have shown some degree of resilience, and could still make this one interesting in the second half.

Of course, the Chiefs responded with a quick 77-yard touchdown drive to push the gap back to 21-7 just before halftime.