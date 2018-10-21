Blake Bortles begins with a fumble

Getty Images

The Jaguars aren’t going to win many games if Blake Bortles can’t stop turning it over. He had six turnovers the past two weeks in losses to the Chiefs and Cowboys.

He began today’s game against the Texans with a lost fumble.

On the third play from scrimmage, Bortles was hit by Whitney Mercilus on a scramble and lost the ball. Jadeveon Clowney recovered at the Jacksonville 36.

The Texans reached the Jacksonville 24 before a third-down sack by Dante Fowler left Houston to settle for a 44-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn and a 3-0 lead.