Blake Bortles has “no idea” if he will start next week

Getty Images

Blake Bortles kept his job after five turnovers in a loss to the Chiefs two weeks ago. He kept his job after a turnover in a loss to the Cowboys last week. He might have lost his job after two turnovers in less than three full quarters in a loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said the position is “open” before adding “everything’s open” after the team’s third consecutive loss and fourth in five games.

Bortles has “no idea” whether he will keep his starting job. He has started the past 67 games for Jacksonville, dating to Week Three of his rookie season.

“I’ll do the same thing I’ve always done — show up, work, prepare and get ready to go and work as hard as I can,” Bortles told reporters afterward. “If I play, I play. If not, then I’ll do whatever I can to help this team.”

The Chiefs, Cowboys and Texans outscored the Jaguars 57-0 in the first half the past three weeks and 90-28 overall.

Marrone yanked Bortles after the quarterback’s second lost fumble of the day, with the Jaguars trailing 20-0 early in the third quarter. Marrone said Bortles was “pissed” at being pulled.

“It’s obviously not what you want to hear as a quarterback,” Bortles said. “Those aren’t the words you want the head coach to say to you. I was fortunate enough to watch Chad Henne go through that same thing and me be the guy that went in and played. I think he handled it with the utmost professionalism and that is what I tried to do. I tried to be there for Cody [Kessler]. Be there for the guys in any way.”

Bortles ran for 30 yards on six carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards. Kessler went 21-of-30 for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“We’ve lost three straight games, and we can’t stop shooting ourselves in the foot for lack of a better expression,” Marrone said. “. . . We’ve got to do something, but the first thing we’ve got to do is stop turning the damn ball over. Period. That would be the positive of how we can build.”