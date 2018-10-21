Blake Bortles loses another fumble, replaced by Cody Kessler

Getty Images

Blake Bortles can’t hold onto the football these days, and it has cost him his job.

After the Jaguars quarterback lost his second fumble of the day — his eighth turnover in less than 11 quarters — coach Doug Marrone replaced him with Cody Kessler.

The Texans got a field goal on Bortles’ first fumble, which came on the third play from scrimmage. They got a touchdown on the second, which came on the Jaguars’ third play in the second half.

His second fumble might prove the death knell for the Jaguars today.

Bortles lost the ball when he was hit by Zach Cunningham and Kareem Jackson recovered at the Jacksonville 12. DeAndre Hopkins caught a 10-yard pass from Deshaun Watson two plays later, giving Houston a 20-0 lead.

Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards.