Blocked punt puts Patriots up 31-24

It’s been an eventful day on special teams for the Patriots and the latest big play has put them back on top in the third quarter.

Dont'a Hightower blocked a Pat O'Donnell punt and linebacker Kyle Van Noy scooped the ball up for a 29-yard touchdown return. The score came shortly after New England tied the game with a field goal put the Patriots up 31-24 with just over nine minutes off the clock in the second half.

The Patriots also scored on special teams in the first half on a 95-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson. That came after a Patterson fumble on another kickoff helped set the Bears up for their first touchdown of the day.

Their second came after another fumble and the third came early in the third quarter when Tarik Cohen caught a six-yard touchdown from Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky set the touchdown up with a 39-yard scramble that set the Bears up just outside the end zone.