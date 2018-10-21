Both offenses sputter, but Vikings lead Jets 10-7 at half

Getty Images

The Vikings and Jets combined to have 14 chances to convert third downs in the first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

They were unsuccessful on each and every one of those attempts and managed 12 first downs between them in a first half that saw the defenses do most of the impressive work. The Vikings were able to drive for a touchdown on their first possession and they converted a short field into a field goal, which leaves them up 10-7 at the break.

It’s very windy at the game, which may explain some of the difficulties that the two teams have experienced while trying to string together productive drives. It certainly played a role on Dan Bailey missing a field goal late in the second quarter after the Vikings capitalized on another short field.

Kirk Cousins is 12-of-23 for 104 yards and has been sacked once over the first 30 minutes. Sam Darnold is 8-of-17 for 86 yards and he hit rookie tight end Chris Herndon for a touchdown for the second week in a row.

Neither team has been able to establish a running game to keep their offenses ahead of the sticks and doing so in the second half would give someone a big leg up on a day when it appears points are going to come at a premium.