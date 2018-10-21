Browns gain 74 yards in first half, trail Bucs 16-2

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have given up a safety, thrown an interception while driving for a score, lost a fumble deep in their own end and missed an extra point. Everything else has gone Tampa Bay’s way.

The Bucs lead 16-2 at halftime.

The move to Nick Chubb as the feature running back has done nothing for the Browns offense yet. Chubb, who averaged 10.8 yards on his 16 carries in the first six games, has eight carries for 24 yards.

Baker Mayfield has had struggles of his own, completing 10 of 16 passes for 62 yards. He has taken two sacks, including one by former Browns defensive end Carl Nassib, as the move to Mark Duffner as defensive coordinator is working for the Bucs so far.

The Browns had a chance to score points at the end of the first half after Cameron Brate fumbled at his own 27, and Christian Kirksey returned it 8 yards. But Cleveland went for it on fourth-and-two at the Tampa Bay 11.

Mayfield scrambled and had the first down before Lavonte David punched the ball out from behind. The ball bounced out of bounds at the 10, giving Tampa Bay possession with 18 seconds in the half.

Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander was injured on the play, leaving for the locker room under his own power before Jameis Winston‘s kneel down. Alexander has seven tackles and a pass breakup.

Winston has completed 15 of 22 passes for 184 yards and an interception. He also has run for a 14-yard score. Mike Evans has three catches for 60 yards, and DeSean Jackson has a 14-yard touchdown run.

UPDATE 3 P.M. ET: Alexander was ruled out for the second half with a knee injury.