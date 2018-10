Getty Images

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley will get credit for the safety scored by the Browns, but punter Britton Colquitt deserves an assist.

Colquitt’s 55-yard punt was downed by Tavierre Thomas at the 1-yard line, and the Buccaneers went backward.

Peyton Barber was stopped for no gain on first down; the Bucs had a false start, backing them up a half yard; and Coley tackled Barber before he got out of the end zone.

The safety has the Browns off to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.