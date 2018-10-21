Browns headed to fourth OT game of season

Getty Images

The Browns are in a familiar spot: They are headed to their fourth overtime game of the season. Cleveland is 1-1-1 in overtime this season.

The Bucs blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and then missed a 40-yard field goal on the final play to send the game to an extra frame.

Tampa Bay drove from its own 25 to the Cleveland 22, where it called a timeout with four seconds remaining. After Cleveland used its final timeout, Chandler Catanzaro missed a 40-yard field goal wide right. He missed an extra point in the first half.

The Browns rallied with 14 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, with Nick Chubb scoring on a 1-yard run and Jarvis Landry catching a 16-yard pass from Baker Mayfield.