Bucs kick 59-yard field goal to win late in overtime

Bucs kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed an extra point in the first half and a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. So no one apparently other than Bucs coach Dirk Koetter had faith that Catanzaro could kick a 59-yard game-winner in overtime.

But Catanzaro apparently just needed the extra distance: He made the kick with 1:50 remaining in overtime, giving the Bucs a 26-23 victory.

The look on Baker Mayfield‘s face on the sideline afterward indicated the Browns expected to get the ball back for one final chance to win it. Instead, Cleveland fell to 1-2-1 in four overtime games this season.

The Browns had three possessions in overtime. They went three-and-out on their first; they used a Jamie Collins interception of Jameis Winston to reach the Tampa Bay 38 before ex-Brown Carl Nassib sacked Mayfield for a 7-yard loss to force a punt; and Jabrill Peppers fumbled a punt after an 18-yard return to the Cleveland 42.

The Bucs did their best to help the Browns, but in the end, they couldn’t lose for winning. Cleveland still hasn’t won a road game since Oct. 11, 2015, when it beat Baltimore 33-30 in overtime.

The Bucs, despite losing four turnovers, giving up a safety, missing an extra point, allowing a 32-yard punt return and losing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead, still found a way to win.

Winston completed 32 of 52 passes for 365 yards and two interceptions. He was the team’s leading rusher with 55 yards on 10 carries, scoring on a 14-yard run.

Mike Evans caught seven passes for 107 yards, and DeSean Jackson had two catches for 25 yards and a 14-yard touchdown run.

The Bucs defense, playing its first game with Mark Duffner as its defensive coordinator after firing Mike Smith last week, had five sacks and allowed only 305 yards. Nassib made two sacks against his former team.

Mayfield completed 23 of 34 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 43 yards on four carries. Nick Chubb, who became the feature back this week when the Browns traded Carlos Hyde, ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Jarvis Landry caught 10 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Myles Garrett had two sacks and a forced fumble.